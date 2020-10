COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A man was arrested after a rollover crash in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Colorado Springs Police say the man was driving northbound on Nevada Ave near E Fontanero Street around 1:30 a.m.

The man drove into a parked car on the east side of Nevada. No one was inside the parked car at the time of the crash.

The driver was uninjured and taken into custody.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.