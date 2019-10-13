Man arrested after punching officer in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for assaulting a Colorado Springs Police Officer inside a Walmart, Saturday night.

29-year-old Garin Shaw was arrested on second-degree assault on an officer and theft.

CSPD says an officer was working extra duty at the Walmart on 8th Street when he spotted Shaw allegedly shoplifting.

Shawn refused to stop and became aggressive, threatening the officer.

The officer tried to tase Shaw but it had little effect. When Shaw tried to leave, the officer tried to restrain him which lead to Shaw punching the officer.

Additional officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

The officer and suspect had minor injuries.