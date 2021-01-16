Man arrested after police chase in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Co.– A man was arrested after a police chase in Teller County on Friday.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop a Ford Expedition without plates on Loy Creek Road around 1:00 p.m. The car eventually stopped a mile north at Rampart Range Road.

The driver of the car, 66-year-old David Oliver, rolled down his window and yelled, “I’ve got a gun and I am not going back to jail,” according to police.

Police say Oliver then presented a handgun out of the driver’s side window and ignored the deputy’s commands to exit the car.

Police say Oliver drove away from the deputy who pursued the vehicle. During that short pursuit Oliver tossed the handgun out of the vehicle and the deputy stopped to get the gun.

When the deputy got out to recover the gun, Oliver had stopped his vehicle up the road from the deputy.

As other Teller County Deputies arrived in the area, they attempted to stop Oliver, who again fled in the vehicle and was not pursued.

Police say while deputies were assisting the original deputy at the scene where the handgun was tossed near Forest Service Rd 946, Oliver returned and surrendered peacefully to the deputies.

Oliver was booked into the Teller County Jail on the following charges: Menacing (Felony 5), Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (Felony 5), Vehicular Eluding (Felony 5), and DUI (Misdemeanor 1).

In December 2019, police say Oliver entered an Academy Bank in Colorado Springs claiming to be armed and who left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Oliver began throwing the money into the air yelling, “Merry Christmas” prior to being taken in to custody by Colorado Springs Police.