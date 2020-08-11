Man arrested after making false bomb threat inside of business

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a man has been arrested for making false claims of a bomb threat inside of a business on Monday in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard.

The suspect, 46-year-old David Decker, was reportedly inside of the business, located at the 3900 block of N Academy Boulevard, telling people that a bomb was going to explode and everyone needed to leave.

The business was being evacuated by management as officers arrived on-scene.

Mugshot Release: David Decker (46)



Decker was booked into CJC for False Reporting of Explosives, trespassing and obstruction after telling patrons of a local business that a bomb was going to explode.



Blotter #28165 https://t.co/R7wrG7X5ht pic.twitter.com/mvxcuMJiWH — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 11, 2020

The suspect was contacted at the entrance of the business and taken into custody.

The CSPD Bomb Squad responded and the facility was cleared by two Explosives Detection Canine Teams.

Decker was booked into the El Paso Criminal Justice Center for the false reporting of explosives, trespassing and obstruction.