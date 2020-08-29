Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police

PUEBLO, Colo.– A 31-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning on several felony charges,

including sexual assault on a child, after a several hours long standoff with Pueblo County

Sheriff’s deputies and Sheriff’s SWAT members.

Deputies responded to a home in the 6200 block of Huerfano Road in rural Avondale at about

11:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, identified as Taggert M. Rieke, fired at least one shot into the ceiling of the home and then threatened to shoot his 41-year-old girlfriend, a 13-year-old girl and himself after he was caught having sex with the teen.

Police say no one was injured.

When deputies arrived, the woman and three other individuals who had been in the home were

able to get outside safely.

Rieke and the teenage girl, who refused to leave the home, were still inside the residence.

Deputies surrounded the home and for nearly an hour attempted to convince Rieke and the girl to come out of the home.

At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s SWAT members responded and were able to convince the girl to come out of the home. SWAT team members and negotiators continued to communicate with Rieke in an effort to get him to surrender.

After repeated announcements and other SWAT tactics, Rieke came out of the house at about 4:20

a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

Rieke was arrested for sexual assault on a child, possession of a weapon by a previous offender,

illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing and domestic violence. He has been booked into

the Pueblo County Jail.

“Knowing that this man was armed and that there was a juvenile still in the house with him, I

commend our deputies and SWAT members for their patience and professionalism in dealing

with this very delicate and dangerous situation,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

“They did a great job in bringing this incident to a peaceful resolution and in taking this