Man arrested after hours long standoff in Colorado City

PUEBLO COUNTY – According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Dustin Turner was arrested early this morning following a tense hours-long standoff with Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members after they responded to his Colorado City home after it was reported he stabbed his girlfriend and refused to let her leave the home.

SWAT members rescued the 39-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries in the incident.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured in the incident.

Deputies were sent to the home in the 2800 block of Applewood Court at about 8 p.m. Friday

after a woman called reporting she received a text from a friend stating she had been stabbed by

her boyfriend and he was refusing to let her leave the home.

Sheriff’s detectives were aware the suspect, identified as Turner, had two active felony

warrants related to past domestic violence incidents with the victim and he had refused

repeatedly to turn himself in on those warrants. Detectives sought and obtained a search warrant

to enter the residence to arrest Turner on the warrants.

Detectives contacted Turner by phone to try to get information on the victim’s condition. They

learned the victim was still inside the residence with Turner and she had been injured but the

extent of the injuries was unknown. Detectives attempted to get Turner to turn himself in, but he

refused.

Sheriff’s SWAT members and negotiators were called out to try to get Turner to surrender

peacefully. Turner told negotiators he was not going to leave and had barricaded himself in the

home. He said he turned the gas on in the home and if law enforcement came near the residence

he was going to blow up the neighborhood.

An emergency alert message was sent via telephone to neighboring residents informing them of

the incident and asking them to remain in their homes. Residents of two nearby homes were

evacuated due to safety concerns. All residents have safely returned to their homes

Due to the threats made by Turner, SWAT members shut the gas off to the suspect’s home.

Negotiators continued to speak with Turner and spoke with the victim who confirmed she was

injured but was unable to ascertain the seriousness of the injury.

SWAT members learned where the victim was located in the home, and after some planning

successfully rescued her by taking her through a window that had been breached.

Negotiators and SWAT members then continued efforts to get Turner to surrender but h

repeatedly refused orders to do so. At one point, Turner threw a large knife out a window at

SWAT members, narrowly missing them.

After several hours of negotiations, SWAT members learned where Turner was in the home and

deployed SWAT tactics, forcing him to leave the residence. Turner was quickly apprehended and

taken into custody.

Turner was arrested on first-degree assault on a peace officer (Felony 3), three counts of seconddegree assault (Felony 4), two counts of felony menacing (Felony 5), false imprisonment (Felony 6), criminal mischief (Felony 6), domestic violence, menacing and telephone obstruction. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

“It was very clear this suspect was not going to surrender peacefully,” said Pueblo County

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “I commend all the deputies involved in this extremely volatile situation

for their patience, planning and thoughtful execution that led to the successful rescue of the

victim and apprehension of this very dangerous individual.”