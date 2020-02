COLORADO SPRINGS– Around 5:00 a.m. Pueblo police responded to a man sleeping in a car in the lane of traffic on northbound I-25 and 29th St.

An officer pounded on the window to wake up the man who rolled down the window.

Police say the man threw up on himself and fell asleep on the highway.

The man was arrested for DUI and his car was towed off the highway.

No further details have been released at this time.