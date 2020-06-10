Man arrested after child seriously injured in DUI accident

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested Tuesday night after a car accident on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus left a child seriously injured, according to deputies.

Deputies said, at 9:45 p.m., they went to Bartley Boulevard, near the CSU-Pueblo ball fields. Upon arrival, deputies found an empty Ford F-150 truck that looked to have hit a concrete post. The truck sustained substantial damage, and deputies could not find any passengers of the vehicle right away.

According to deputies, a witness said they saw a man carrying a child, walking away from the truck. The witness stopped and asked if they needed help, the man said no and continued walking west from the area.

Deputies say they searched the campus and a field west of the university for nearly an hour trying to find the man and child.

Pueblo Police received a call reporting a suspicious person walking on Gamble Lane, one mile from the site of the accident. Police say the person reported seeing a man, carrying a child, walking, stumbling, and falling several times.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies, working with Pueblo Police, found a man and his four-year-old son nearby in a gulley just east of the intersection of Troy Avenue and Massari Road.

Deputies arrested Keanu T. Valdez, the registered owner of the truck involved in the accident deputies say Valdez was uncooperative and taken into custody.

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries before being taken to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment.

According to deputies, the initial investigation showed Valdez was driving north on Bartley Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he went off the left side of the roadway and hit the concrete post.

Valdez was wearing a seat belt and the child was unrestrained in the vehicle. Alcohol is suspected to be involved in the accident.

Valdez was arrested for vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, DUI, child abuse, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.