Man arrested after campground disturbance in Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY Colo.,– The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office (EPSO) says a man was arrested after a disturbance at a campground on Friday night near Woodland Park.

Police say multiple campers called from Forest Service Road 306 and reported a male had locked himself in the public restroom and was yelling and screaming.

It was also reported that the suspect fired a weapon between three to ten times.

Deputies responded and ordered the man to come out of the restroom. The suspect led deputies to his campsite where they found an air-soft gun, according to EPSO.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Mohammed Zahran, was arrested on the following charges: menacing felony real/simulated weapon (3 counts) and disorderly conduct display/ discharge of a firearm in public (3 counts).

EPSO says they would like to thank the Colorado State Patrol, Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s Office for their immediate response and assistance in this case.