Man arrested after breaking into convenience store, assaults clerk with wrench

PUEBLO, Colo.– A man was arrested in Pueblo early Saturday morning after breaking into a convenience store and assaulting the employee inside.

Police say after midnight, a man broke the window and then entered and assaulted the clerk with a wrench.

A Pueblo Police officer arrived on scene and held the man at taser point until other officers were able to arrive and arrest the man.

The suspect also bit the clerk during the struggle, according to police.

Police say the suspect will be medically cleared and booked on felony charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.