COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A man was arrested after entering a home in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 4:00 a.m., a neighbor called police to report the break-in and officers found James Trego inside the home.

Police contacted the homeowner and confirmed that no one should be inside of the home.

CSPD says Trego was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Texas and several other felonies.