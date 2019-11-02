Man arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was arrested after assaulting a police officer early Saturday morning in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say just before 2 a.m., as officers were breaking up multiple physical disturbances, one officer was ambushed and tackled to the ground.

As an officer was attempting to arrest another person, 21-year-old Cutter Halloway tackled the officer and began punching the officer in the face.

Police say the officer used pepper spray on Halloway to buy time for officers to come to his aid.

Other officers were able to use a taser to subdue Halloway.

The officer was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear why Halloway assaulted the officer and there appears to be no relation to the original arrestee and Halloway.

Halloway was arrested on a number of felony offenses including assaulting a police officer.