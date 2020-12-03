Man arrested, accused of shooting at Fountain Police Officers

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police Department (FPD) are investigating after they say a suspect fired shots at three of their officers as they stood in a parking lot Wednesday evening.

21-year-old Michael Hughes was arrested and charged with three counts of Felony First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer.

According to FPD, three officers were outside MOD Pizza off Venetucci Boulevard when they heard a series of gunshots. The officers reporting seeing a black truck slowly driving on Venetucci Boulevard towards S Academy Boulevard. As the truck passed by the parking lot, officers said additional shots were fired in their direction.

No officers were injured during the incident.

FPD says later on, a black truck was stopped by Fort Carson Military Police, before entering the Mountain Post. They say, thanks to video footage from businesses in the 4400 block of Venetucci Blvd., the truck and people inside were positively identified as being involved in the shots fired incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to these investigations is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555.