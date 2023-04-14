DENVER (KDVR) — Two Denver Police Department officers are recovering after a man attacked them on Friday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near 6th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street while an officer was responding to a welfare check.

While the officer was talking to the person who called for the welfare check, a suspect came out of the apartment building.

According to the probable cause statement, the suspect, who has been identified as Neil Hagerty, 57, attacked the officer, tore the badge off his chest, and then used the badge pin to cut the officer’s throat.

The officer received a six-inch cut to his neck.

At the same time, the suspect allegedly tried to pull the officer’s gun out of his holster.

Another officer responded and Hagerty allegedly continued to fight, causing injuries and lacerations to the second officer’s hand.

Hagerty also allegedly tried to take the second officer’s Taser from its holster.

Hagerty was eventually taken into custody. He is being held for investigation of aggravated assault to a peace officer.

Both officers injured during the incident have been released from the hospital.