COLORADO SPRINGS — Karrar Al Khammasi entered a not guilty plea in court Friday morning.

His jury trial is set to begin February 18, 2020.

Al Khammasi is accused of shooting Police Officer Cem Duzel. He is accused of ambushing Duzel when he was responding to a shots-fired call near downtown on August 2, 2018.

According to police, Duzel and Al Khammasi exchanged gunfire, ending with both of the men being shot. Duzel has spent the last 12 months recovering.