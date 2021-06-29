Man accused of murdering wife now in custody in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The man charged in the disappearance and assumed death of a Colorado Springs woman is now in custody in the El Paso County jail.

Dane Kallungi was arrested earlier this month in New Mexico by the Albuquerque Police Department for the murder of his wife, Jepsy Kallungi.



Jepsy Kallungi

Arrest papers reveal Dane told his ex-wife he went out to a remote area in Teller County and buried Jepsy’s body after digging a grave for hours.

During the course of their investigation, police also learned Dane was abusive towards his ex-wife. Kallungi is being charged with first-degree murder.