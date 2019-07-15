Man accused of impersonating a peace officer in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested early Monday morning on allegations that he impersonated a police officer.

Pueblo Police Officers say they arrested 55-year-old Robert Nemeth at the Loaf ‘N Jug at 905 W US Highway 50 on July 15, after they received a report of a man with a weapon.

A witness told police Nemeth and another man approached him in the parking lot of the convenience store and represented themselves as Pueblo Police Officers.

Nemeth told the witness that he and his partner, a 36-year-old man, were contacting him because they suspected he was under the influence of narcotics. The witness, suspicious of the men’s claim,

says he got out of his vehicle and started walking toward the store.

At that point, he told police, he noticed Nemeth had a holstered weapon on his side.

The witness continued into the store and reported the incident to the sales clerk inside. On his way back to his truck, he says Nemeth told him, “Tonight is your lucky night. I’m going to let you leave.”

Pueblo Police Officers arrived and made contact with Nemeth and the other man. Their investigation revealed a silver plastic badge in Nemeth’s wallet that read “Police Officer”, a rifle, and a pellet gun.

Nemeth has been charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Unlawful Posession of a Controlled Substance.

Charges against the other man are pending.

If you have been contacted by Nemeth under similar circumstances, you’re asked to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2426.