Malik Murphy sentenced to 96 years for killing siblings

COLORADO SPRINGS — Malik Vincent Murphy was sentenced to 96 years in prison for the October 17, 2017 murders of his sister and brother plus the attempted murder of his father.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder during a hearing Friday.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney, their mother cried as she addressed the court, “each day we’re hit with a horrible reality of what happened. Now, we’ve lost 3 children, you stole their lives, they were only 5 and 7 years old.”

The 19-year-old stabbed his 7-year-old brother Noah, his 5-year-old sister Sophia, and their father. The children died at the hospital. The father, 42-year-old Jefferson Murphy, was hospitalized with a neck injury but recovered.

Court documents state Murphy told police that he planned to kill his entire family and bury them in the backyard. He told police that he “wanted to be alone,” and that he often has “homicidal ideations.”

The stabbings happened around 1 a.m. at their home on Carlisle Street just north of Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs.

Malik told police he went up to his sister, who was sleeping in the room the three siblings shared, and stabbed her three times. She yelled out his name as he stabbed her, he told police. He then walked over to his brother and stabbed him three times.

The father, Jefferson Murphy, told police he was sleeping in his bedroom with his wife when he heard his daughter screaming in the basement. When he went downstairs, he was confronted by Malik, who stabbed him with the knife. He pushed Malik into the garage and detained him until officers arrived, according to police.