Make Valentine’s Day extra sweet with Sweetwater Flower Market!

Sweetwater Flower Market in Old Colorado City is now bringing its unique and beautiful deigns to northern Colorado Springs. The new location off Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive opened in December 2021, and business is “blooming!”

Owner, Kristyn Cline tells FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson that they have several gifts, bouquets, and arrangements ready for Valentine’s Day, and that the two locations will also be doing deliveries.

As for other occasions, like events or weddings, Sweetwater Flower Trucks are available to rent. There are also upcoming workshops, where guests can sign up to make floral wreaths.