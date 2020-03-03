Make-shift memorial growing for Gannon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The community is also trying to cope with the news of Gannon Stauch not returning home alive.

The corner where signs went up for Gannon the moment he went missing has now turned into a little memorial as neighbors bring things to remember the 11-year-old.

Community members on Monday have left bears, bouquets, and balloons.

“We’ve been following Gannon’s story, we live in the neighborhood, it’s just been hard to process, and emotionally,” said Ashely Reppart. “He had his whole life to live, I mean, he had his whole life ahead of him.”

Reppart is a teacher and a mom herself. Her six-year-old boy bringing blue glowsticks for Gannon. Other families also coming by taking moments to hold their loved ones closer.

“It’s the least we can do to show Gannon’s family, they are in our thoughts and prayers and we truly do love them,” said Reppart. “I can’t imagine ever harming a child. He will never be forgotten he will live on.”