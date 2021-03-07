Make-a-wish Week in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Make-A-Wish Colorado’s student-led fundraising program, Kids For Wish Kids® allows students to gain exposure to philanthropy and learn valuable leadership skills while raising funds to grant more wishes for Colorado children with critical illnesses.

Most participants choose to host a Wish Week, a spirit week themed around Make-A-Wish. Each year, Wish Week is planned and managed entirely by the students.

“No matter how many cars came. The ones that did were so excited to see peter. Everyone was decorated and peter seemed to be so excited with everyone. it was an absolutely incredible experience to see that this is something that’s possible with COVID,” said Riley Jones, student council member.

“Even though this year has been really strange and it’s hard to do things we normally do. Every dollar still counts,” said Cora Goodwin, student council member.

The schools feature a wish kid and center their fundraising activities around that child and his/her wish, typically including a celebration that the wish kid and family attend.

Peter’s wish was to go to Hawaii but COVID has restricted travel and many kids are opting for local wishes instead and Peter wants a camper.

“This camper is something that will allow his family to get out and be together as a family. They love camping and traveling together, So that will be sweet or the,” said Hannah Burrin with Make-a-Wish.

More than 125 schools across Colorado participated in the 2020 Kids For Wish Kids campaign, raising $1,100,000.

Palmer Ridge HS’s 2020 Wish Week raised $14,000. This year the students planned a variety of virtual and hybrid events.

If you’d like to participate in dine-in give-back options on March 10 at Costa Vida then March 12 – at Chik-Fil-a.

>> Tap here to see moere wish week events.