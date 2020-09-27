Make-A-Wish princess ball for little girl with heart defect

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sammie Velarde will be turning 4-year’s-old come November, and has already battled ten surgeries in her young life. Sammie was born with congenital heart disorder and is on a waitlist for a heart transplant.

“We found out that during the pregnancy that she had a heart defect and she wasn’t supposed to live,” said Sophia Velarde, Sammie’s Mom.

Now, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is making sure Sammie can have a day where she can just feel like a kid.

“It means a lot for Sammie, just to see everybody come out and show support for her and to show her that she’s loved and that she’s important,” said Joseph Velarde, Sammie’s Dad.

On Saturday, Make-A-Wish and The Broadmoor teamed up to give Sammie her very own Princess ball. From a red carpet entrance, to Disney princesses, Sammie was given a day she will never forget.

Earlier in September and in preparation for Saturday, Sammie was given her very own princess gown thanks to the Denver-area Bridal Collection. Even Elsa and Anna were there to fit her dress, making sure she felt like a real princess.

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association has set up a fund to help in Sammie’s transplant costs.