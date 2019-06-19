Major road work to start on Hwy 24 near Manitou

Paving along Hwy 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs starts in June 2019. / Mike Duran, FOX21 News

Major road work could slow down commuters along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs for the next year or so.

Colorado Department of Transportation will begin paving operations next week from 8th Street to about the Waldo Canyon parking lot on Ute Pass. The project also includes bridge rehabilitation on at least four structures and intersection enhancement of the 21st Street/Hwy 24 intersection.

CDOT said paving of the westbound lanes, as well as the intersection work at 21st Street, will begin the week of June 24th. Most of the paving is expected to be done overnight (8:00 pm – 5:00 am, Sunday – Thursday). However, day work will be happening behind barriers. Paving is expected to last through December 2019, with the bridge work being completed in Spring 2020.

“The benefit of the statewide program’s whole system approach is being able to combine all areas of the driving experience in each project,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This resurfacing project will greatly improve safety in this area.”

This stretch of Highway 24 was last paved in 2004.