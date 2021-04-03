MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: US 50 near Cañon City closed in both directions due to serious crash with 7 people, including 4 kids

CANON CITY, Colo. — Both direction of US 50 near Cañon City between Dixon Ln and County Road 69 are closed due to a serious crash that had seven people inside, according to Colorado State Patrol.

A car with seven people including four kids were involved in a rollover crash at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

One person is dead; two kids were transported to St. Thomas Moore Hospital in Cañon City via ambulance; and one kid was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tells drivers to use caution and to expect long delays.

CSP was not able to give a time frame as to when the roads will be reopened at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox21 for more information as they come.

