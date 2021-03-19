MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection of North Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Road closed due to water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) investigating the cause of a water main break at the intersection of North Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Road causing several road closures.

Water main break in the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Several road closures in the area. Avoid the area and expect lengthy delays.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 19, 2021

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Academy is closed in both directions, detours are in place. Expect this portion of Academy to be closed through the weekend for repairs.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a major water main break at Maizeland and Academy. All lanes of traffic are being rerouted around the intersection. Unknown how long intersection will be shut down #traffichazard pic.twitter.com/SxtmNiDcGY — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 19, 2021

According to CSPD, there are several road closures in the area, and to avoid driving through or around the area if possible. They say to expect lengthy delays as closures are expected for several hours.

N/B N. Academy Blvd. closed at Constitution Ave. S/B N. Academy closed at Village Rd. E/B traffic on Maizeland Rd. closed at Sussex Ln. W/B traffic on Maizeland Rd. closed at Wold Ave. Closures expected for several hours.@CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 19, 2021