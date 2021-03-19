MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection of North Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Road closed due to water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) investigating the cause of a water main break at the intersection of North Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Road causing several road closures.
According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Academy is closed in both directions, detours are in place. Expect this portion of Academy to be closed through the weekend for repairs.
According to CSPD, there are several road closures in the area, and to avoid driving through or around the area if possible. They say to expect lengthy delays as closures are expected for several hours.