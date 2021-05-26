Major I-25 overnight closures at Lone Tree for emergency bridge repairs through June

LONE TREE, Colo. — There will be major traffic impacts, mostly overnight, on I-25 in the Lone Tree area south of Denver in June.

The Colorado Department of Transportation along with contractor Kraemer North America will replace part of the Sky Ridge Avenue Bridge between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue, over I-25, that was struck by a commercial truck in February.

The most extensive impacts will be in early June when northbound I-25 will be closed for 18 hours from 7 p.m. Saturday night, June 5 through 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Two inside lanes of southbound I-25 will also be closed. There are no further anticipated daytime full highway closures, but full overnight closures will continue through many nights in June.

A detour will be in place for northbound travel. Significant delays are expected for both north and southbound. Motorists are urged to avoid traveling in the area during the closures.

To ensure the structure’s safety, CDOT will replace the portion of the bridge that was damaged. Work will involve taking down part of the structure and completely replacing it with a new girder and bridge deck. In advance of the work, CDOT has closed an auxiliary lane in the project area for staging equipment.

All work is scheduled to be finished prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.