(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Jan. 4 the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is supporting a “major economic development announcement” in Colorado Springs.

Several local and state officials are expected to be in attendance including; Governor Jared Polis, Congressman Doug Lamborn, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer, and President and CEO of Microchip Ganesh Moorthy.

The announcement is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

FOX21 News will be at the press conference on Thursday and will livestream the announcement in the video player above.