Major crash shuts down northbound I-25 Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. — A major accident on I-25 between McCulley Avenue and Northern Avenue is afffecting traffic and has northbound I-25 closed.

According to officials, out-of-town traffic is being diverted around to Pueblo Boulevard at Eagleridge southbound, and S. Pueblo Boulevard northbound, and local traffic is being diverted at Abriendo southbound.

Major accident on I-25 between McCulley Ave and Northern Ave affecting both north and southbound traffic. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mGCiuBwJFZ — Captain Dustin Taylor (@PPDWatch1Capt) April 6, 2021

Police ask that you avoid the area and to please be patient as it may take several hours before reopening.

I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 97B – Abriendo Avenue and Exit 97A – Central Avenue to Northern Avenue. https://t.co/RNcuEbwsz1 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 6, 2021

Southbound I-25 was closed earlier and has since reopened.

Good news: Southbound I-25 just reopened thru the city. Northbound still closed while they upright the semi-truck. **3:05p.m. 4/6/21** — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) April 6, 2021

Update as of around 4:20 p.m.: