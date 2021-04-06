Major crash shuts down northbound I-25 Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. — A major accident on I-25 between McCulley Avenue and Northern Avenue is afffecting traffic and has northbound I-25 closed.
According to officials, out-of-town traffic is being diverted around to Pueblo Boulevard at Eagleridge southbound, and S. Pueblo Boulevard northbound, and local traffic is being diverted at Abriendo southbound.
Police ask that you avoid the area and to please be patient as it may take several hours before reopening.
Southbound I-25 was closed earlier and has since reopened.
Update as of around 4:20 p.m.: