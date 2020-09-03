Maintenance work sparks fire in Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said detention deputies worked quickly Thursday to extinguish a small fire in the county jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said the fire started as maintenance crews were welding in a wing on the third floor, at about 10:15 a.m, when insulation caught fire. Detention deputies used extinguishers to put it out.

Inmates being housed near where the fire started were relocated for a period of about 30 minutes. Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said no other areas of the jail were affected and only minimal damage was incurred.



“Our detention deputies are to be commended for their quick actions in responding to and

extinguishing this fire,” said Taylor. “Their swift actions prevented the fire from spreading and alleviated any major disruption to jail operations.”

