(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said an explosive device destroyed four mailboxes in the evening hours of Thursday, Jan. 4.

According to TCSO, on Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 11 and High Chateau Road near Wrights Reservoir about an explosion in a mail parcel box.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

When deputies arrived they found a bank of four mailboxes used for oversized mail destroyed. TCSO Detectives assisted by the Metro Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit are investigating, but TCSO said the explosion is not believed to have been associated with mail delivery. The United States Postal Inspectors have been notified.

TCSO said there is no danger to the community at this time, and is asking community members to remain vigilant for suspicious activity in and around mailbox banks and report such activity to TCSO.