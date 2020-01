COLORADO SPRINGS — Mag’s Mini Studios is your one-stop-shop for a whimsical photo shoot.

Magdalena Oborski is a Colorado Springs fantasy photographer. Her goal is to help people feel beautiful by transforming them.

This studio is unique because Mag provides everything under the sun from hair, makeup, wardrobe to all the necessary tools needed to help make someone feel their absolute best.

To learn more click here and check out her Instagram page here and join her Facebook group here.