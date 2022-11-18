(FOUNTAIN, Colo) — Holiday lights get a whole new take as Magic of Lights premiers its display at Pike Peak International Raceway Saturday, Nov. 19.

“Due to minor technical issues, the event will be opening to the public on Saturday, November 19. Magic of Lights is committed to providing the best holiday drive-through experience, and we apologize for any convenience.” Magic of Lights

Boasting more than one million lights, the display invites people of all ages to enjoy a drive through dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation from the comfort of a warm vehicle.

Magic of Lights has tickets for sale online; one carload, one price. The show will be available from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night. Tickets are currently $20 for one vehicle and $40 for a limo or party bus.

Courtesy of PPIR

Courtesy of PPIR

Courtesy of PPIR

PPIR Magic of Lights show, Courtesy: PPIR

PPIR Magic of Lights show, Courtesy: PPIR

PPIR Magic of Lights show, Courtesy: PPIR

“Honestly it’s a fun family show. You bundle up everybody, we see lots of people in pajamas, they bring their dogs, hot cocoa. It’s about a 25-30 minute drive through the lights. You get to experience the nostalgia Christmas scenes, the nativity, and some modern takes we have. Such as prehistoric Christmas which is a fan favorite for sure,” Shelbi Curtis, Senior Director of Operations said.