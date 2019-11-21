MADD kicks off annual ‘Tie One on for Safety Campaign’

COLORADO SPRINGS — The local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving kicked off an annual campaign Thursday in Colorado Springs. The “Tie One on for Safety Campaign” asks people to display a red ribbon on their vehicle. It’s a reminder to plan ahead for a designated driver during holiday celebrations.

The group will also work in coordination with law enforcement on November 22 and 23 to raise awareness ahead of Thanksgiving, one of the deadliest holidays on our roads.

In the period between 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve in 2018, there were 1,068 drunk driving deaths across the country.

On November 22 and 23, 57 agencies across Colorado will designate at least one car to patrol for impaired drivers in honor of victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving.