(COLORADO) — Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, and into the new year, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with Lyft and Responsibility.org, to provide $20,000 in ride credits.

The promotion comes as part of the ‘Nothing Uglier Than a DUI’ campaign, which aims to reduce impaired driving and “save lives statewide.”

The campaign is part of a grant CDOT received from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and is the third consecutive year CDOT has been awarded the grant.

HERE’S HOW TO ACCESS THE PROMOTION

Dates: Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023

Time: Credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Ride Credit: $10

Redeem: Promotions section of the Lyft app

Code: “DUISRUGLY”

Direct link: Redeem Lyft credit

The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last.

According to CDOT, as part of ‘The Heat Is On’ campaign, heightened DUI enforcement will occur from Dec. 8 through Dec. 20, followed by the New Year’s Eve enforcement period from Dec. 29 – Jan. 3, 2023.

For additional information about the campaign and using the ride credit code, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com.

So far in 2022, 247 traffic fatalities have involved an impaired driver in Colorado, accounting for 36% of all 677 traffic deaths this year, according to CDOT.