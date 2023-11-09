(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lumen8 Rooftop Social announced on Thursday, Nov. 9 that it would be holding a donation event all month long to support Fostering Hope, a nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs that supports and serves the foster care system.

According to Lumen8, during the month of November, for every signature Cocktail or Mocktail sold, $1 will be donated toward Fostering Hope to support its mission, as part of its ‘Thankful November Event.’

“The event is designed to educate the community about the positive impact, the potential to get involved, and to generate funds that will be used to serve teens that are aging out of foster care to receive affordable housing, vehicles, and many other life needs,” wrote Lumen8.

Fostering Hope’s website lists several outcomes of their team’s support for foster families:

The foster parent retention rate has improved, meaning parents are “hanging in” longer and creating the stability these kids need.

The disruption rate, informally known as “getting bounced around” foster homes, has dropped from one in three to just one in 10!

While analysis is underway to confirm observations, early indicators seem to show kids are performing better in school and graduating at a higher rate.

The adoption rate for our foster parents is three times higher than that of El Paso County, even though these parents never planned to adopt and had especially challenging children.

“We hope to better serve our community in every way we can and invite everyone to join us this month by enjoying a cocktail on the rooftop all while supporting a good cause,” wrote Lumen8.