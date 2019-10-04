Low temps provide progress in Decker Fire Thursday

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire has damaged at least one structure as it grows to over 5,300 acres.

It is now burning near the Bear Creek Subdivision a day after that neighborhood was evacuated.

Due to less wind and a little more humidity Thursday, those small changes made a big difference for fire fighters. They’re able to get closer to the fire because it wasn’t as explosive as it was Wednesday.

“This gives us the opportunity to get into areas closer to the fire where we can do what we call direct attack and that’s where we get right on the edge of the fire and the priority areas again are going to be the areas near the structures to do that,” Incident Commander Mark Giacoletto said.

Some of the structures needing protection are atop Methodist Mountain. The power lines to them have been burned, so they’re running on generators.

“Some of them are not functioning now and the fuel is set to run out on some of those,” Giacoletto explained.

The fire fighters fighting Decker have their own communication gear, but police, fire fighters and people living in Salida would be affected if they go down.

Thursday brought a lighter smoke and lighter winds.

“The winds on the previous days had hampered aviation operations and you only are able to operate those helicopters or those retardant planes until mid afternoon, then they got shut down,” Giacoletto said.

The fire burns near the Bear Creek neighborhood, fire fighters said at least one structure has been burned, but they haven’t been able to deploy there to see how bad or if there are more and they’re not sure when people can come home.

“I don’t see it being soon,” Giacoletto added.

The fire grew so much a regional command team came in to organize the efforts and with them they brought 60 personnel bringing the total fire fighters fighting the fire to 250. On Monday, there were less than 200 and they hope the progress made Thursday helps ahead of warmer weather for the weekend.