Loveland Ski Area opens for 2020-21 season Wednesday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski area announced Tuesday that it will open for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday.

“We have been waiting to welcome everyone back to the mountain since our season ended in March and are happy to announce that Opening Day is finally here,” said COO Rob Goodell. “We want to do everything we can to make sure we remain open for the entire season and are counting on everyone to do their part to help keep the season going. Be safe and be smart so we can keep skiing & riding. We invite everyone to come celebrate the start of what is sure to be another great season with us on Wednesday.”

A spokesperson for Loveland Ski Area said Chet’s Dream will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18 inch base.

The trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run make up the Opening Day run which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

“The cold weather and natural snow we received this weekend was just what our snowmaking team needed to get us ready for opening day,” continued Goodell. “We will put the finishing touches on Home Run and around the base of Chet’s Dream for opening day and then move on to opening additional terrain as quickly as we can.”

Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 25 last season.

Loveland Ski Area will be open seven days a week until Closing Day in early May.

Lift operating hours are 9:00am until 4:00pm on weekdays and 8:30am until 4:00pm on weekends and designated holidays. Early season lift tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for children 6-14. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lift tickets will only be sold online, in advance.

COVID-19 Rules: