‘Love shouldn’t hurt’: 14 signs of an abusive relationship

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department shared a reminder on Valentine’s Day that love shouldn’t hurt and provided ways to recognize signs of an abusive relationship.
“This Valentine’s Day, remember that love shouldn’t hurt… Domestic/intimate partner violence is a pattern of behaviors used by a current or former romantic partner to maintain power & control over another person and it’s important to recognize any red flags,” shared DPD.
The Rose Andom Center provides assistance to victims of domestic violence.
“If you have been abused by your partner or spouse, you may feel confused, afraid, angry, or trapped. Domestic violence can happen to anyone and often gets worse over time. You have the right to be free from fear and abuse – the Rose Andom Center will help you find a path to hope and healing,” the Rose Andom Center shared on its website.
DPD shared the following signs of an abusive relationship:
Has your partner ever:
- Belittled or demeaned you?
- Tried to strangle you?
- Tried to intimidate you?
- Pressured you to do things you aren’t comfortable with?
Is your partner:
- Possessive, controlling, or jealous?
- Unemployed or underemployed?
Does your partner:
- Control your finances?
- Stalk or monitor you?
- Make threats of suicide?
- Make threats to harm you or your family?
Does your partner have:
- A history of drug or alcohol abuse?
- A history of assault?
- A history of animal cruelty?
- Access to a firearm?
If you are a victim of domestic violence or abuse, there are several resources available.
- Rose Andom Center: 720-337-4400
- National Domestic Violence Hotline – 800-799-7233
- Trained advocates are available 24/7/365 to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of their relationship. Live Chat is also available here.
- SafeHouse Denver – 303-318-9989 (24 hour/7 days a week, crisis and shelter line)
- SafeHouse Denver assists adults, children, and youth in reclaiming their right to a life free from domestic violence.
- Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners – 844-493-8255 (24 hour/7 days a week) – The RMCP Chat Line is available 7 days week from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. and can be accessed here.
- Suicide Prevention Hotline – 800-273-8255 (24 hour/7 days a week) Live chat is available 24/7 here.
- Denver Health Medical Center Main Campus – 303-436-4949 777 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204
The National Domestic Violence Hotline said, “Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate. People of any race, age, gender, sexuality, religion, education level, or economic status can be a victim — or perpetrator — of domestic violence. That includes behaviors that physically harm, intimidate, manipulate or control a partner, or otherwise force them to behave in ways they don’t want to, including through physical violence, threats, emotional abuse, or financial control.”