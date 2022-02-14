‘Love shouldn’t hurt’: 14 signs of an abusive relationship

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department shared a reminder on Valentine’s Day that love shouldn’t hurt and provided ways to recognize signs of an abusive relationship.

“This Valentine’s Day, remember that love shouldn’t hurt… Domestic/intimate partner violence is a pattern of behaviors used by a current or former romantic partner to maintain power & control over another person and it’s important to recognize any red flags,” shared DPD.

The Rose Andom Center provides assistance to victims of domestic violence.

“If you have been abused by your partner or spouse, you may feel confused, afraid, angry, or trapped. Domestic violence can happen to anyone and often gets worse over time. You have the right to be free from fear and abuse – the Rose Andom Center will help you find a path to hope and healing,” the Rose Andom Center shared on its website.

DPD shared the following signs of an abusive relationship:

Has your partner ever:

Belittled or demeaned you?

Tried to strangle you?

Tried to intimidate you?

Pressured you to do things you aren’t comfortable with?

Is your partner:

Possessive, controlling, or jealous?

Unemployed or underemployed?

Does your partner:

Control your finances?

Stalk or monitor you?

Make threats of suicide?

Make threats to harm you or your family?

Does your partner have:

A history of drug or alcohol abuse?

A history of assault?

A history of animal cruelty?

Access to a firearm?

If you are a victim of domestic violence or abuse, there are several resources available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline said, “Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate. People of any race, age, gender, sexuality, religion, education level, or economic status can be a victim — or perpetrator — of domestic violence. That includes behaviors that physically harm, intimidate, manipulate or control a partner, or otherwise force them to behave in ways they don’t want to, including through physical violence, threats, emotional abuse, or financial control.”