FOUNTAIN – Love & Flour Bakery is geared up and ready to deliver ready-to-make cakes for your upcoming holiday celebrations.

They create luxury cakes for all occasions. They are located in Fountain. They have FrostBox kits that include everything you need to decorate the perfect cake. The cake is already made and included in the order.

Reach out to the owner Cassie Tingley via email to order: cassietingley@yahoo.com.