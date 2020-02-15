Lottery lovers have a faster way to play with new phone app

DENVER — Colorado, it’s time to pick your lucky numbers, Jackpocket Lottery is a new app that lets you play the lottery on your phone.

“Jackpocket Lottery is a mobile app that allows users to order official state lottery tickets from your phone, and you never have to worry about going to the store,” Founder Peter Sullivan said.

Tickets are purchased and fulfilled through a licensed retailer; users can pick a game, place an order, and see their ticket on their phone.

“This is groundbreaking for Colorado, and even though we aren’t connected with Colorado Lottery, they have been extremely supportive in bringing it on the state,” Sullivan said.

In a statement to FOX21, Colorado Lottery said they support Jackpocket:

“Jackpocket provides another point of access to Colorado players,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “Courier services offer the opportunity for us to reach players who want to use mobile technology to interact with and order our products. We hope this invites new players to the Lottery and results in increased revenues to support our Lottery proceeds beneficiaries that serve outdoor conservation, outdoor recreation, and schools.”

“The beneficiary of the Colorado Lottery is the Great Outdoors Fund,” Sullivan said.

But is Jackpocket safe?

Users will have to put in their license information to verify their age.

Their information will be locked to their ticket serial number, so you don’t have to worry about losing a ticket or someone stealing it.

“We believe the Jackpocket app is not only a more convenient way to play but more responsible to play, normal tickets are bought with cash so hard to keep track,” Sullivan said.

The app also has a daily spending cap and monitors your spending habits.

It’s also certified by the National Council on Problem Gambling and has their hotline number built-in.

Rocky Mountain Crisis works with the (NCPG).

“With things like this, we always just want to reinforce that most people can have moderated play and moderated use and make sure if people are developing unhealthy patterns with it to reach out and build a support network,” Opioid Response Coordinator, Carly Larson said.

80 percent of the people who use the app in Colorado are under the age of 45 years-old.