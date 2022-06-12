SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire started Sunday in Saguache County and according to the Rio Grande U.S. Forest Service, 88 acres have burned and the fire is 0% contained. This fire is called the Lopez Fire.

Pueblo Interagency Dispatch received a call around 4:24 p.m. about a fire burning in Rio Grande National Forest approximately 10 miles north of Del Norte, Colorado off of Forest Service Road #670.

Saguache County Sheriff’s Office did evacuate the La Garita Creek area Sunday evening but those residents have since been put on pre-evacuation notice. They are advised to remain on alert, should a flare-up occur.

Numerous engines and additional resources have been ordered to help fight this wildfire including a helicopter.

Crews will remain on the fire overnight.

This is a developing story, this article will be updated when new information is released.