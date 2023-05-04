(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mother’s Day is a smidge over a week away and if you’re debating the best gift to celebrate mom, The Hive Kitchen Market in Colorado Springs has a list of planned events.

Kids can also enjoy card making for free while you shop for mom from an assortment of gifts, all locally sourced from entrepreneurs in Colorado.

Kim Barnes, Owner of The Hive Kitchen Market said that those looking to celebrate mom can swing by and create their own bouquet from freshly sorted flowers, in addition to picking up freshly baked goods.

“We also have classes that you could sign up for not on that specific day, but in the future, so you could give a unique gift of a ‘Mommy and Me’ class. Also, we have ‘Mommy and Me’ classes from toddler all the way up to adult.”

