(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This holiday season, if you find yourself struggling to find a unique gift for that rather unique person in your life, a pawn shop may be a simple solution.

LaDonna Frezza is a third-generation owner of Acme Pawn Shop, which currently has four locations in Colorado Springs. Her grandfather, a World War II veteran and former member of the New York Police Department, started the stop in the 1970s.

Frezza said it was the love of hunting and the outdoors that drew her grandfather to Southern Colorado. “When you walk into a pawn shop, you never know what you’re going to find,” Frezza said. “We have some of the more unique items around.”

Frezza showcased some of the more unique items including a sword created by Tiffany & Co. for use during the Civil War.

Frezza also noted jewelry can be much cheaper at a pawn shop instead of at name-brand stores.

“We’re not putting our name on it, it’s just the price of the gold and the diamond,” Frezza said. “We test the gold. We test the diamond and we know cut, clarity, and color.”

