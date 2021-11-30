Looking for a holiday film? Here’s a list of each state’s favorite this year

NATIONAL – Preply, an organization focused on surveying the general population, analyzed search trends for keywords related to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo.

The list was then narrowed down to find the top 25 most-searched for films and evaluated how popular they were both nationally and in each state.

First off, Colorado’s favorite Christmas film is Klaus, an animated film about how one postman befriends a toymaker and changes the trajectory of Christmas forever across the world. Fun Fact: Klaus has been translated into 30 different global languages.

Nationally, the top five holiday films are 1. Home Alone 2. The Grinch (2018) 3. Elf 4. Edward Scissorhands 5. Happiest Season.

Other most popular films by state were Elf and the Polar Express, coming in as top favorites in 10 (Elf) and nine (The Polar Express) states.

Regionally, the West seems to have a taste for the spooky Christmas theme with the Nightmare Before Christmas, the Midwest enjoys singing loud for all to hear with Elf, the South takes a ride on The Polar Express each year and the Northeast likes to stay home, eat junk and watch rubbish with Home Alone!

