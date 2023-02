COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — After 27 years leading the Palmer Terrors girls basketball team, head coach Dave Shackelford paced the sideline for the final time in his team’s 48-22 win over the Harrison Panthers.

Prior to Shackelford’s stint at Palmer, he coached three different sports for 13 years at Harrison High School.

Shackelford retires with 371 career wins.