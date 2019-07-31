Dog returned after man suffers seizure at Longmont 7-Eleven

Police say this woman took this dog from a man who had a seizure and later died at a 7-Eleven Tuesday evening. / Photos courtesy Longmont Police Department

LONGMONT (KDVR) — A dog snatched from the arms of his owner in a Longmont 7-Eleven this week, has been returned to his rightful owners.

A woman is accused of taking 59-year-old Robert Corbey’s dog after the man had a seizure and later died, the Longmont Police Department said Wednesday.

Corbey, who had been feeling ill, walked his dog, Sampson, to the 7-Eleven store at 1650 N. Main St. on Tuesday night, according to police.

While there, he had a seizure. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video of the incident inside the store shows a woman removing the man’s dog from the scene while officers and firefighters responded.

Days later, Sampson was found being walked by two people who told police the woman had given them the dog.

Police say they’re working to determine the woman’s identity and whether they will pursue charges. In the meantime, Sampson has been returned to Corbey’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8555.

