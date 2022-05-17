COLORADO SPRINGS — A spark spike in car heists has made Colorado the worst state for vehicle thefts per capita.

In 2021, more than 27,000 cars were reported stolen. And that had an economic impact on metro Denver of more than $243 million.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s most recent data shows a similar number from 2020 – 27,772 “thefts from motor vehicles” and 16,625 motor vehicle thefts.

Data shows the Coronavirus pandemic may have worked to make this trend worse, as well.

In 2019, on average, 36 cars were stolen each day in metro Denver.

That number jumped to 55 cars in 2020 and 75 cars last year.