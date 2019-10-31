1  of  14
Locals react after fire closes pub in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — People in Palmer Lake are upset after a popular establishment catches fire causing three agencies to respond around noon Tuesday.

The fire happened in O’Malley’s Steak Pub, and fire crews said the flames started in the kitchen. There were three employees inside at the time but they were able to get out safely.

Palmer Lake Fire Captain Weston Oesterreicts said they haven’t determined the cause yet, but the fire is under investigation.

“All these emergency vehicles were parking a blocking, find out there was a fire in the kitchen at O’Malley’s,” said the owner of La Rosa Marina La Riva.

If you visit Palmer Lake you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t been to O’Malley’s.

“Everybody goes there, lawyers truck drivers cadets,” said owner La Riva. “[The owner of O’Malley’s] opens 365 days a year rain or shine.”

In a town where everybody knows everybody, everyone knows why it’s closed. One thing locals don’t know is when it will open back up.

For now, there’s other places people can go to.

“It’s a place where you go to know people, met people, saw people you haven’t seen in a long time,” said John Cusack, long-time Palmer Lake resident. “There are alternates but this has kind of been the home base for everyone in Palmer Lake for years.”

Jeff Hulsmann is the owner of O’Malley’s but the restaurant did post on Facebook.

For those of you who are unaware O’Malley’s experienced a kitchen fire yesterday morning. It was before we opened and…

Posted by O'Malley's Steak Pub on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

