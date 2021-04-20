Locals believe momentum post-Chauvin’s verdict in Colorado Springs and statewide

COLORADO SPRINGS — Locals are also reacting to the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Officer that killed George Floyd in the summer of 2020. Two Colorado Springs community members are pushing for social change amidst this historic verdict.

“What’s his name George Floyd,” crowds cheered in the streets of downtown Colorado Springs last summer after his death.

Many people are finally feeling a bit of relief following Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

“This is not what justice looks like, justice looks like not having to go through things like this, but it is still a victory,” Founder of Truth and Conciliation Commission Stephany Spaulding said.

She said people need to be on notice that society is no longer comfortable disregarding Black lives.

“We will continue to organize and certainly hold leaders here in Colorado Springs and across the state of Colorado accountable to making sure that black and brown people are honored and respected in our communities,” Spaulding added.

Her organization plans to hold demonstrations next month in honor of Floyds one year anniversary of his death.

Colorado Springs established a Law Enforcement Accountability and Transparency Commission (LETAC) as a direct result of the summer’s events.

“What I hope that this verdict will do is encourage all of us to realize that one, we can improve, we can do things better, and our systems can sometimes, now and then and hopefully, increasingly get it right and do the right thing,” Vice-Chair of LETAC Steve Kern said.

Kern added that the commission has much work to do and is still in the listening and learning stages.

“I am hopeful that our partnership that we’ve established with CSPD and community organizations can continue to be productive and fruitful for all of our benefits,” Kern added.

These were opinions of Kern, not representation of the entire commission. You can join the LETAC meetings by two following methods:

Truth and Conciliation plan to have demonstrations in Colorado Springs for the anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25.