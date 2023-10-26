(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park is temporarily closing its doors after challenges made it difficult to continue to operate.

According to Gold Hill Theatres, despite its best efforts, current challenges have made it increasingly difficult to continue to operate. The theater said it is exploring all options during this time to ensure the theater remains a part of the community as it has been since 1975.

“We are immensely grateful to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and patronage.”

The theater said it will cherish the memories it has created with the community and extends its gratitude to the dedicated staff for their hard work and commitment throughout the years.

“We hope that the magic of cinema continues to thrive in your hearts and minds and that you continue to enjoy the wonders of storytelling and film,” wrote Gold Hill Theatres.